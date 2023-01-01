House of Commons’ Justice Committee visits Island

Three members of the House of Commons’ Justice Committee have visited the Isle of Man to learn more about the Island, its constitutional relationship with the UK Government and the significant contribution the Isle of Man makes to the UK’s economy.

Chair of the Committee Sir Robert Neill MP was joined by Edward Timpson MP and James Daly MP as part of a series of visits to the three Crown dependencies of Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘I very much welcome the interest of the Committee in the relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK and for taking the time to visit the Isle of Man and the other Crown dependencies. This trip will play a vital part in the Committee’s work of gathering evidence for its important scrutiny role. ‘Our meetings represent an important opportunity to build understanding and strengthen relationships, as well as set out the Isle of Man’s ambitions for the future and the significant contribution our Island makes to the UK.’

The Justice Committee is a cross-party group of 11 MPs which scrutinises the work of the Ministry of Justice, including its responsibility of overseeing the relationship between the Crown dependencies and the UK.

The Committee met with the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers; the President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly MLC, and members of the judiciary, including the First Deemster and Clerk of the Rolls Andrew Corlett.

During their visit, members of the Committee explored a number of aspects of the relationship between the Isle of Man and the UK, including the handling of Brexit and post-Brexit issues, including fisheries, and the inclusion of the Isle of Man in UK trade deals.