Lady Haddocks, wife of former Lieutenant Governor, passes away

Government House regrets to announce the death of Lady Haddacks, the wife of former Lieutenant Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Paul Haddacks KCB.

Lady Haddacks died on Tuesday 10 October 2023, in Chichester, with her family by her side.

Lady Haddacks, known affectionately as ‘Penny’ to her family and friends, lived on the Island with Sir Paul during his tenure as Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, between 2005 and 2011.

She was an enthusiastic supporter of many charities and organisations in the Island and described her time in the Isle of Man as among the happiest years of her life.

In addition to Sir Paul, she leaves a son, David and a daughter in law, Vanessa – who were married in St Peter’s Church in Onchan in 2009 and who had a son, Ethan, in June 2023.