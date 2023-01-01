Government seeks non-executive directors for the Cabinet Office

Government is seeking to appoint two non-executive directors (NEDs) to the Cabinet Office.

Candidates should have a genuine interest in serving the Isle of Man and be able to convert external expertise and practices in a public sector context – seeing issues in a broad perspective to help Government achieve its strategic priorities.

NEDs play a crucial role in providing an external perspective. They contribute by offering constructive guidance, challenge, and strategic advice to senior officers and Ministers.

Professionals with private sector experience, a genuine motivation for public value and the effective delivery of public services, and an interest in developing the strategic capacity of Government are encouraged to apply. One of the NED roles specifically seeks expertise in digital modernisation and transformation.

The NEDs will sit on the Cabinet Office Department Board, where part of the remit will be to monitor delivery of the Cabinet Office Department Plan. They will contribute to the Operational Performance Board, which was established as part of the Council of Ministers’ response to the Review into the Role and Remit of the Chief Secretary to oversee Government-wide performance and improvements.

Interested candidates can find more details, including about the application process, in the information pack available on the Public Appointments website.