Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of a duplicate entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 21 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Removal

The following duplicate entry has been removed from the consolidated list. The original entry (Anton Vyacheslavovich KRASOVSKY, Group ID: 14715) remains on the consolidated list and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions.

KRASOVSKY, Anton Vyacheslavovich

Name (non-Latin script): Антон Вячеславович Красовский

DOB: 18/07/1975. POB: Podolsk, Russia a.k.a: (1) KRASOVSKII, Anton, Vyacheslavovich (2) KRASOVSKIY, Anton, Vyacheslavovich (3) KUZNETSOV-KRASOVSKY, Anton, Vyacheslavovich Nationality: Russia Position: Former director of Russia Today Russian language broadcasting Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):RUS1937. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 17/07/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons):Anton Vyacheslavovich KRASOVSKY is an “involved person” under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because he has provided support for and promoted a policy or action which destabilises and undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely supporting and promoting Russian military actions in Ukraine, inciting violence against Ukrainians, and supporting a Russian Government policy to eradicate Ukrainian identity. (Gender):Male Listed on: 17/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 17/07/2023 Last Updated: [17/07/2023] 21/07/2023 Group ID: 16020.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.