We want to let you know about the Gran Fondo cycling event taking place in the North of the Island this weekend. This may cause perceived access issues to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital and for Ambulances operating in the North of the Island given the road closures in place there.

About the event

Gran Fondo Isle of Man, a cycling event, is one of the Island’s biggest sporting events and hosts a large number of local and overseas competitors. Whilst the event requires some road closures to enable it to take place safely, these are designed to limit the impact of normal Island life as much as possible.

Access to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital and MIU, and in the event of an emergency

Access to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will still be available throughout the Gran Fondo road closures.

Unless it is an emergency, we are asking that people enter the hospital on Ramsey Town side (via Bowring Road), and exit in the same direction as the bicycles (towards Mooragh Park). Marshals will be present in the hospital area and on road ends, and will be briefed to allow access to any patients, staff and visitors who require it.

In the event of an emergency or life-threatening situation, we’re advising people to call 999 for an Ambulance in the way they would at any other time.

Senior managers on call this weekend

In the event there are issues with any of the access routes in the North this weekend, please contact the clerk of the course on +44 7624 298608 for help.

Please make any patients, service users or relatives aware of this if you think it will impact them over the weekend.