New Headteacher for Marown Primary School

Marown Primary School will have a new Headteacher in February 2024.

Anna Jackson will continue as Headteacher at Peel Clothworkers’ School and take the helm of Marown when Ian Longshaw retires after 15 years in charge.

Mrs Jackson is an experienced school leader, who has a passion for inclusion, intentional thinking and employability skills for the learners.

She said:

‘Working in schools that play a genuine part in the life of a community is a real pleasure and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead a team of like-minded professionals, and build upon their successes’.

In her 10 years in charge, Anna has successfully guided the western school through two external validations and has previous teaching experience at St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Ballacottier Primary School, both in Douglas.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I am delighted that Anna has accepted this important role and would like to thank Ian for all he has done for the children and staff at Marown, over the last 15 years.'

Marown currently has 165 pupils and 422 attend the Peel Clothworkers’ school.