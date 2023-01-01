Statement from DHSC and Manx Care regarding Cummal Mooar

The closure of Cummal Mooar has been put on hold, following further discussions between the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care.

This joint decision has been made while conversations continue with Treasury regarding funding for a replacement facility.

Meetings will be held with staff, residents, and their families, over the course of this week to explain the pause, and to provide further detail and give them the opportunity to ask any questions they may have. In addition a Q&A page on Cummal Mooar's situation has been published for those who are unable to attend.

At this point we do not know how long the pause will be, however we are committed to ensuring that everyone is kept up to date as discussions progress.

We understand that this is an anxious time for residents, their families and the colleagues who work at Cummal Mooar and wish to express our sincere apologies for any upset that has been caused.