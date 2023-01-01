Fun day showcases positive impact of activity on mental health

The Brunswick Gardens Fun Day, an annual event organised by Activ4Health (a Givernment referral scheme at the National Sports Centre), successfully showcased the positive connection between physical activity and mental health earlier this month.

The collaborative effort between Manx Sport and Recreation, Next Step (part of the Government's Mental Health Service), and Brunswick Gardens resulted in a diverse range of activities that garnered enthusiastic participation from attendees. From Boxercise and Freestyle Fitness Yoga sessions to arts and crafts stations, the event catered to a variety of interests. Brunswick Gardens added to the experience by providing guided tours of their garden grounds, creating a welcoming atmosphere for all.

Research shows that simple actions like staying active and learning new skills can positively impact mental health.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: