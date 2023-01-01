Fire safety in flats a concern for IOMFRS

Occupier and property safety is at the heart of concerns raised by Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IOMFRS) following recent inspections of flats.

IOMFRS hope to raise awareness of the dangers of poor fire safety in flats, and the requirements on landlords, management companies and occupiers to ensure their properties, and the people living in them, are safe.

This follows a flat owner being handed a £9,000 fine for failing to comply with the Fire regulations.

The Fire Precautions (Houses in Multiple Occupation and Flats) Regulations 2016, make it a legal requirement for all flats to meet specific safety requirements. The layout of the flat is one important element, along with essential fire safety measures such as alarm systems and fire doors that close properly into their frames.

During the second quarter of the year (April to June 2023), 38% of flats inspected by IOMFRS failed their initial inspection.

The Flats Team within IOMFRS is dedicated to providing support to flat owners and occupiers by helping them meet the regulations and by undertaking the necessary inspections.

Head of the IOMFRS Flats Team, Station Officer Gareth Gawne, said:

‘We’re concerned at the number of flats we’re inspecting that are non-compliant. We appreciate it’s a scale, and some of these issues may be fairly minor and easily resolved, but we’re also seeing major issues which could prevent occupants from escaping in the event of a fire. We are working hard to ensure these issues are tackled and people remain safe in their homes.’

The focus of the Flats Team is to help and assist flat owners, and prosecutions will always be a last resort.

Guidance for owners and occupiers can be found on the Flat fire safety webpage along with a PDF copy of the regulations themselves.

Anyone with queries can contact the team directly on 647300 for advice and support.