Scholarship helps talented student achieve academic success

A student from the Isle of Man has become the first recipient of a scholarship administered by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture to graduate in the UK.

Justin Josy, who attended St Ninian’s High School, graduated from John Moore’s University in Liverpool with a First Class degree in Business with International Business Management after successfully applying for the Robert Hunter Cain and Hilda Cain Scholarship in 2020.

The scholarship supports talented Manx pupils by providing them with financial aid to pursue a higher education course.

Robert Hunter Cain, also known as Bert, came from a line of Manx farmers and was involved in the building trade. The funding for the scholarship comes from a small investment in property made by Harry Wilson, the father of Bert's wife, Hilda.

A spokesperson for the Trustees of The Robert Hunter Cain & Hilda Cain Scholarship said:

‘The Trust was formed to promote the further education of former Island state secondary school pupils who have been resident on the Isle of Man for a period of 10 years and who without its financial support would be unable to undertake undergraduate study. ‘We are very proud of what Justin has achieved.’

Justin said:

‘The scholarship has helped me immensely, it has provided financial assistance throughout my time at university. I have been able to immerse myself in opportunities that I wouldn’t have been able to afford otherwise; such as over 10 internships, extracurricular activities, travelling, volunteering and more!'

Applications for the 2023/24 scholarship are now open and will close on 20 August.

Minister Julie Edge MHK, said:

‘Justin’s brilliant accomplishment shows the positive impact these sort of scholarships can have. I encourage all eligible students to apply and seize this valuable opportunity to shape their future through higher education.’

Students interested applying can do so by emailing Admin.DESC@gov.im or calling +44 1624 685808.

More information about Student Awards and other financial assistance can be found at its dedicated page.