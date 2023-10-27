Planning system improvements proposed on Consultation Hub

Individuals, building owners, developers, and interest groups are invited to share views with Government on improvements to the planning system.

Changes are being proposed as part of the Built Environment Reform Programme.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has commenced a public consultation on amendments to the Town and Country Planning Act 1999, and accompanying secondary legislation.

These changes will:

make clearer what does and does not require planning approval;

allow more minor works, as well as routine maintenance works, to take place easily;

make controls around building demolition consistent and straightforward;

simplify the registration process for historic buildings, allowing targeted controls;

allow charges to be introduced for discretionary services to ensure sustainability;

and improve legislative provisions in relation to Comprehensive Treatment Areas, and Permitted Development.

The consultation provides an opportunity for the public to influence the Island's future development, and its community impact.

Tanya August-Hanson MLC, Member responsible for Planning and Building Control, and Legislation said:

‘This Built Environment Reform Programme is a crucial move to achieve objectives outlined in Our Island Plan. I think we can all agree it’s high time we modernised the system. ‘Engagement in this public consultation will allow us to hear valuable concern and suggestion on what’s been achieved so far from our residents, businesses, and other key stakeholders: it’s envisaged that feedback will help shape a robust, forward-looking planning framework to support sustainable development.’

The public consultation is open until 27 October 2023. Individuals can participate by submitting their views and suggestions through the Consultation Hub.