School Nasal Flu Vaccination Programme - Reminder

Parents/Guardians who would like their child to have the Nasal Flu Vaccine are asked to ensure that they submit their consent by Friday 22 September 2023. The School Vaccination team responsible for delivering the Nasal Flu Vaccine Programme will visit all schools from 3 October to 28 November 2023.

This programme is open to children from Reception (Primary School) up to Year 11 (Secondary School).

If parents/guardians have already submitted a consent form, there is no requirement for them to complete another one.

If parents/guardianswould not like their child to be vaccinated, they are asked not to complete a consent form – the team will only vaccinate children for whom they have a completed consent form.

For further information about the flu vaccine please visit gov.im/flu.

You can also access the flu electronic consent form via gov.im.

The School Vaccination Team can be contacted with any further queries at FluVaccinationEnquiries.DHSC@gov.im