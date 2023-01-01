Coin set featuring wildlife soon to appear in your wallet

A new series of everyday currency that not only celebrates the island's unique fauna but also channels funds directly into wildlife conservation efforts, has been unveiled.

The launch of the Manx Wildlife Trust Anniversary Collection, celebrating 50 years of Manx Wildlife Trust, will see a new set of coins introduced as circulating currency - contributing to ordinary transactions on the Isle of Man.

The coin set was designed and produced by Tower Mint who have been the Isle of Man Government’s currency partners since 2017.

The collection showcases the Isle of Man's unique and diverse wildlife, including native species of animals, birds, and marine life. The coins feature representations of the Peregrine Falcon, Grey Seal, Manx Shearwater, Mountain Hare, Basking Shark, Lesser Mottled Grasshopper, and Queen Scallop. Both the English and Manx Gaelic names of the featured species are included in the design, contributing to their cultural and educational value.

The release of these coins not only fosters an appreciation for the Isle of Man's rich wildlife but also supports the conservation efforts of Manx Wildlife Trust. A portion of the value from each coin sold will be donated to the Trust, helping to safeguard the island's native wildlife and their habitats.

Bill Henderson MHK, Currency Committee Chairman and Treasury Member, said:

‘I am delighted to be able to unveil this remarkable collection, celebrating the Isle of Man's biodiversity. The coins will not only serve as a means of currency but also as a powerful tool to raise awareness for wildlife conservation. I am very pleased with the quality and design of this coin set, our minting partners, Tower Mint have done an excellent job in producing this set, which we are proud of.’

Graham Makepeace-Warne from Manx Wildlife Trust added:

‘We are grateful for this recognition of our semi-centennial anniversary, and they are a wonderful representation of some of our amazing wildlife. The donations from the coins' sales will enable us to continue our mission to protect and enhance our environment, create more spaces for wildlife, and inspire people to act for nature.’

The Manx Wildlife Trust Anniversary Collection will also be on sale at Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx National Heritage, Isle of Man Post Office, Onchan Post Office, Port Erin Post Office and IOM Coins. For more information please contact CoinsEnquiries.Treasury@gov.im