Daphne Caine MHK appointed as Member for Department for Enterprise

Daphne Caine MHK will be joining the Department for Enterprise as Political Member, with specific responsibility for Visit Isle of Man and Motorsport.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘I am pleased to welcome Daphne back to the Department for Enterprise. Not only does she bring with her experience of the Department, having previously held the position as Political Member for Digital Isle of Man, but I have no doubt her experience in journalism and more recently as Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board will bring added value to the work of both Visit Isle of Man and the Motorsport division. ‘In addition, Daphne’s interest in the Island’s heritage and her involvement with the Heritage Railways will be particularly valuable to the Visit Agency, as they digest the recent Systra report and look to support the recommendations to further enhance the visitor experience. ‘I am looking forward to working with Daphne in her capacity as Political Member, supporting the efforts of both the Visit Agency and Motorsport to promote the Isle of Man’s commitment to sustainable practices in tourism, to effectively communicate and capitalise on our unique UNESCO Biosphere status, and build the Island’s reputation as a premier destination for visitors and motorsport fans alike.’

Daphne Caine MHK was first elected as a Member of the House of Keys in 2016 and currently holds a number of posts across Government, including the position of Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board, Member of the Social Affairs Policy Review Committee and Vice-Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, to name a few.

Daphne Caine MHK previously worked as a journalist with Isle of Man Newspapers, before joining the Isle of Man Civil Service, initially as press and public relations manager with the former Department of Tourism and Leisure from 1996 to 2005. She has particular interests in Manx history and heritage, wildlife and theatre.

Mrs Caine commented: