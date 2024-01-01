Advanced Nurse Practitioner Brings Home National Award

Manx Care Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Greg Manning, received the ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Tillotts LOGIC IBD STARS Event on 10 November 2023, for his work in transforming care for those with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Greg Manning has innovated a self-management pathway for patients with IBD, after recognising that delay in management can lead to a need for more aggressive therapy.

The pathway encourages patients to ensure that they have the correct tests completed in a timely manner, to enable them to use the safer first-line treatments at home (with written advice), and so that flare-ups can be managed without the use of steroids (unless absolutely necessary). This early intervention can prevent side effects of high-dose steroids such as eye pressures, endocrine disorders and osteopenia. Streamlining the process has also reduced pressure on Manx Care’s Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Rheumatology services, as the extra intestinal manifestations of IBD are prevented at an early stage.

As a result of his new sustainable way of thinking, Greg was nominated for not one, but two awards at the Tillotts LOGIC IBD STARS Event. He was also nominated for the ‘Richard Driscoll Award for IBD Excellence’, where he was one of the top six nominees nationally. Greg was put forward for the awards after he attended a training course in the UK and shared the pathway.

Tillotts Pharma UK sought to provide additional training for IBD Nurses, and subsequently implemented the Tillotts LOGIC Education programme, comprising an annual series of training and a standalone education day – the Tillotts LOGIC IBD STARS Event. This session delivers engaging plenary and workshop-based content, alongside a peer-nominated recognition evening.

Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Greg Manning, commented: