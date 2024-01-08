MEDS still open 6pm until midnight on weekdays and 24/7 on weekends

Please be reminded that the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) continues to be available from 6pm until midnight on weekdays.

Manx Care recently issued a notice regarding the closure of MEDS from midnight to 8am on weekdays from 8 January 2024 to 31 March 2024.

However, it should be noted that MEDS is still available as normal between 6pm and midnight on weekdays, and is available 24/7 on weekends for those who need it.

During the closure periods (midnight to 8am on weekdays), those who need emergency care should call 999 or attend the Emergency Department directly. For non-emergencies, please contact your GP surgery when it opens, visit your local community pharmacy when available, or if appropriate, attend the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) when it opens at 8am.