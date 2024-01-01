Giant Earth artwork comes to the Isle of Man

A unique and inspiring art installation which helps people understand the importance of, and challenges facing, the environment will be installed in Douglas this month.

‘Gaia’ is a giant illuminated hanging Earth measuring six metres in diameter and is 2.1 million times smaller than the real Earth. It will be on public display at St Thomas’ Church from 20 April to 12 May, coinciding with Earth Day on 22 April.

The globe has toured the world, including visits to Hong Kong, London and Australia. A visit to Jersey drew 30,000 visitors last year with similar artwork ‘Floating Earth’.

Gaia will be installed in the nave at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas, with a bespoke surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning Composer Dan Jones playing alongside the sculpture. An exciting programme of events and workshops will also take place during the three week placement.

The visit has been supported by a partnership of organisations including Net Zero Isle of Man, the Isle of Man Arts Council and headline sponsors Ørsted.

‘Gaia’ artist, Luke Jerram said:

‘I am delighted that my Gaia artwork will be presented in Isle of Man for the first time. I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after – our only home.’

John Galloway, Development Director for Ørsted in the Isle of Man said:

‘We are delighted at Ørsted to be supporting the Gaia art installation coming to the Isle of Man. We hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit a truly spectacular art installation and reflect on the delicate nature of our planet. 'The climate crisis will impact us all, so to have Gaia here in the first nation to become a UNESCO Biosphere, and at a time when we’re bringing forward our plans for the Island’s first offshore wind farm to support the green energy transition in the Isle of Man, is really exciting.’

Reverend Liz Hull, Vicar at St Thomas’s Church said:

‘We hope that Gaia will inspire us all to take seriously the challenge of climate crisis and to reflect on how we can live differently so that future generations may enjoy the abundance we so easily take for granted. It is a great privilege for our church to be able to host this artwork and welcome everyone to come and see it here at St Thomas’ Church.’

Daytime tickets to see Gaia will be free, with a small charge for evening opening. Donations are welcome to St Thomas’ Church.

For further details and booking options, visit the Net Zero website.

Photo by Natural Environment Research Council (NERC)