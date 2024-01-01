Council of Ministers’ initial response to Covid review published

The Council of Ministers’ initial response to an independent review of the Isle of Man Government’s handling of the Covid pandemic has been made public.

Kate Brunner KC delivered her review, which included 31 recommendations, in January 2024. Work is already underway in some areas. The early assessment report can be found on Tynwald’s Register of Business ahead of its first Tynwald debate in April.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘It is hard to believe that four years have passed since the pandemic was declared. It had a profound impact on our close-knit community and those we lost remain at the forefront of our minds. ‘As I said at the January sitting of Tynwald, the contribution of our community and our public service have given us some exceptionally strong foundations to be able to rebuild post-COVID. However, the independent review was essential to ensure lessons are learnt and I am committed to acting upon them. ‘We are proactively bringing this matter before Tynwald because of its importance.’

Next month’s debate will inform a more detailed plan that will come back to Tynwald in July.