Thousands receive free energy-saving upgrades

More than 2,000 homes have now installed free energy-saving upgrades as part of the Isle of Man Government’s Energy Efficiency Scheme (EES).

The EES launched in January to help people reduce their energy consumption and bills during the cost of living crisis and carbon emissions as part of the Island’s net zero journey.

Eligible households can apply for a range of simple but effective improvements, up to the value of £750, with loft insulation and LED light bulbs proving the most popular so far. People of pensionable age and on disability allowance can also receive an additional £500 to install specific items.

A free ‘Energy Doctor’ service has also been launched alongside the EES, offering free home energy health checks. During a pre-booked 90 minute appointment the Energy Doctor can check insulation levels and take measurements for installation, explain boiler controls and fit some of the items available through the EES.

Each visit will be followed up with a report, identifying the current energy situation and practical recommendations to optimise consumption.

Energy Doctor, Julie Erskine, said:

‘We have been thrilled by the positive feedback so far and the difference we have made in people's lives. During our visits, we have identified common areas for improvement and helped households implement practical measures to enhance energy efficiency.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘There's lots of changes you can make to help you save energy, reduce bills and cut down on your carbon emissions at home – where around 20% of the island’s emissions are generated. ‘Our target is to reduce building heating emissions by 15% by 2027. The average Isle of Man home is currently rated E for energy efficiency, with A being the highest rating – so there is plenty of room for improvement. We urge people to get in touch so we can ensure as many people as possible receive the upgrades before the colder months.’

The EES is available to homeowners and tenants with a combined income below £50,000 or those in receipt of benefits, and anyone can apply for a visit from the Energy Doctor by calling Freephone 0808 1624276 or by emailing energysave@gov.im.

People can find out more and apply on www.costoflivingsupport.gov.im/energy-efficiency-scheme-2022/