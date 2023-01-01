Covid-19 Coronavirus

‘Did Not Attend’ rates for May and June 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for May and June 2023 were as follows:

PracticeMay 2023June 2023
Kensington 110 135
Palatine 67 73
Snaefell 61 89
Hailwood 97 85
Finch Hill 123 71
Ramsey 127 107
Laxey/Onchan 79 114
Castletown 44 42
Southern 83 112
Ballasalla 54 36
Peel 115 112
Total 960 976

The total face to face DNA rate has risen from 3.62% in May to 4.53% in June 2023.

DNAs at the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) were as follows for the same period:

MEDSMay 2023June 2023           
Appointments 439 336
DNAs 7 12
Percentage % 1.59% 3.57%

The MEDS contact number is +44 1624 650355.

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each GP practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing monthly DNA data. 

PracticeMethod of cancellation
Finch Hill Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
Palatine Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 623931
Hailwood Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
Ballasalla Patient Access, email: ballasallamedicalcentre@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 823243
Peel Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 686968
Southern Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
Kensington Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
Castletown Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
Snaefell Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
Laxey / Onchan Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im, or telephone -  Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
Ramsey Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im

