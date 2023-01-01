‘Did Not Attend’ rates for May and June 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for May and June 2023 were as follows:

Practice May 2023 June 2023 Kensington 110 135 Palatine 67 73 Snaefell 61 89 Hailwood 97 85 Finch Hill 123 71 Ramsey 127 107 Laxey/Onchan 79 114 Castletown 44 42 Southern 83 112 Ballasalla 54 36 Peel 115 112 Total 960 976

The total face to face DNA rate has risen from 3.62% in May to 4.53% in June 2023.

DNAs at the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) were as follows for the same period:

MEDS May 2023 June 2023 Appointments 439 336 DNAs 7 12 Percentage % 1.59% 3.57%

The MEDS contact number is +44 1624 650355.

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each GP practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing monthly DNA data.