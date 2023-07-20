MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) partners with Patient Transfers Team for further drop-in session in the South

Following the success of our partnership drop-in session last month at Ramsey Town Hall, the Patient Transfers team and MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) will hold a second drop-in session tomorrow (20 July 2023), to help signpost and support those requiring information about their travel, or enquiries about their care.

The drop-in, which will take place at Thie Rosien, Southern Wellbeing Centre (Port Erin) (10am to 12pm), will allow those who are due to travel off-Island for treatment and need travel information to get support from the Patient Transfers team. For those who have any enquiries or concerns about their care, or those who need help and don’t know where to start, MCALS will be there to listen and provide advice.

Visitors can also find out more about the Manx Care Friends and Family Test survey, and how they can help to shape services for the future.

Please join us for a chat about our services and how we can help you.

Can’t make it? Drop us a line at mcals@gov.im or telephone 01624 642642 and we will do all we can to assist you.