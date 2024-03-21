Change in fees for registered care providers

Changes to fees for care providers, including child minders, care homes, nurseries and others, will be effective from 1 April 2024.

A fee increase of 5.7% (rounded to the nearest £5) will be implemented to align with the income support benefit rise announced as part of the 2024/2025 budget. The changes aim to ensure the sustainability and quality of care services in the community.

All registered providers of health and social care under the Regulation of Care Act 2013 will be affected, as the initial registration fees and the annual fee for registered services increase.

An overview of the new fees is set out in the tables below:

Annual Fees

Fee Type 2013 fee 2024 fee Annual Fee Childminder Registration £50 £55 Annual fee for an establishment which is a care service with fewer than 10 approved places £100 £105

Registration Application Fees

Fee Type 2013 fee 2024 fee Childminder Registration £75 £80 Registration for agency or independent clinic which is a care service where fewer than 3 persons are employed on a full-time basis £1,000 £1060

Note: This list is not exhaustive.



A full list of the changes are available on the Amendment Order on the Tynwald Register of Business.

The Department of Health and Social Care is actively engaging with registered providers, but residents, service users and their families are encouraged to review the upcoming changes.

For more details visit the Government website or contact the Registration and Inspection Team on RandI@gov.im