BtG Pod becomes home to the new Hospital Youth Service

Bridge the Gap (BtG) and Manx Care are proud to introduce Ben Melling who took on the new, jointly funded role of Hospital Youth Coordinator in February 2024. Ben is developing the new Hospital Youth Service, which is based in the BtG Pod at Noble's Hospital.

Ben is a degree level youth worker and comes with a wealth of experience, including five years in a hospital-based youth work setting. His aim is to target those living with a long-term health condition (aged between 11 and 24 years), and looks to break down barriers to health care, promote independence and raise self-esteem for those who feel isolated within their community. Ben will be working within the hospital and around the community, collaborating with other services across the Island to promote healthy lifestyle choices, engage with positive peer groups and increase the general mental and physical well-being of those involved with the Hospital Youth Service.

The Pod, funded by BtG and opened in 2018, is situated behind the Emergency Department and opposite the Diabetes Centre.

It is an age appropriate space that can be booked for teenage and young adult patients to spend time with family or friends when their health conditions allow them to. It is now also a space in which these young adults can meet with Ben, attend drop-in sessions, discuss matters that impact their life and participate in a wide variety of youth activities.

There is a simple referral process for professionals, parents/carers and self-referrals, as well as those who are, or have previously, engaged with mainstream education and are currently under a consultant either on or off the Island.

Those seeking more information on how to refer can access the information on the Hospital Youth Service & the Bridge the Gap Pod page.

For any other enquiries about referrals or how to access a paper copy of a referral form, please contact hospitalyouthservice@gov.im.