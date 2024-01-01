Have your say at the Public Inquiry for the Draft Area Plan for North and West

Anyone with an interest in the Draft Area Plan for the North and West should register by 10 May to have their say at a Public Inquiry.

A number of proposed changes have been made by Cabinet Office since the Draft Plan was published in June 2022. Cabinet Office is putting forward a number of potential development sites for housing and other uses submitted by a mixture of developers, landowners and Local Authorities.

The Inquiry will be led by an independent Planning Inspector and is scheduled for July 2024.

Registrations are now open on the Government website where those who want to speak or submit representations to the Inquiry can state which topics or sites are of interest.

All are welcome to attend the Inquiry and listen to discussions but those who wish to present their written or oral representations or objections must register to do so in advance. The deadline to register is 10 May, and registered parties will have until the 21 June to submit their representations.

The Inquiry will be held at the Masonic Hall, Ramsey between 16 and 19 July, and at QEII Secondary School, Peel between 23 and 26 July.

Inquiry sessions will take the form of round table discussions. Those who want to express their views may be asked questions by the Inspector, Government Officers or other interested parties. Answers to frequently asked questions about the inquiry and the development plan process as a whole can be found in the Community Guide No. 2.

For further information visit the North and West page on the Government website, or contact the Programme Officers at northandwestareaplaninquiry@gov.im or by calling 685204.