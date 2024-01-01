Check your passport before the summer holidays

Residents are being reminded to check the issue and expiry dates of their passports if they are planning to travel to Europe this summer.

Following the UK leaving the EU, the majority of European countries no longer accept British passports which were issued more than 10 years before the date of travel.

To enter those countries now, passports must:

Have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the EU country (i.e. the "date of issue")

Be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (i.e. the "date of expiry")

If your passport does not meet these requirements, you may be refused entry.

In line with changes announced in the UK, changes to the cost of an Isle of Man Variant British Passport are now in effect, and apply to all new applications, renewals and replacement passports.

For more information and the full list of fees, visit the Passports webpage.

The Passport Office Public counters are open Monday to Friday: 10am to 2pm in the Isle of Man Passport Office, Ground Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas. The Passport Service can be contacted on 01624 685208 or via email passports@gov.im