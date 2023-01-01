Savouring sustainability at the food and drink festival

The Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival will return with the scent of delicious cuisine, sound of clinking glasses and best local musicians filling the Villa Marina Gardens this weekend.

Thousands of revellers are expected to attend the celebration of local food and drink when it springs into life on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.

The festival holds a special place in the hearts of Islanders and visitors alike, and this year, there will be a continued commitment to sustainability and the environment in line with the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere status.

This year, attendees are asked to bring their own bags and water bottles to avoid single-use plastic (SUP). This is especially pertinent with the forthcoming ban on 10 SUP items, including straws, in October. Reusable cups and eco-friendly practices will be championed throughout the two-day event.

Minister for Environment, Food, and Agriculture, Clare Barber MHK, said:

‘The festival is a real celebration of wonderful Manx food and drink, and a chance for consumers to connect with producers in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. Our unique food and drink is something to be very proud of and when people buy local, they reduce food miles, boost the Manx economy, and contribute to the sustainability of our beautiful island.’

In collaboration with KPMG, this year’s festival will also include the ‘Sustainability Area’, an interactive and educational space designed to encourage people to embrace eco-friendly practices. Partnering with organizations, including Douglas Borough Council, Net Zero Isle of Man, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, and Zero Waste Mann, the area will provide valuable resources and insights for a more sustainable future.

Visitors will also benefit from a new and improved bar experience designed to showcase the best locally produced tipples, alongside standalone marquees by The Fynoderee Distillery and Foraging Vintners. For more information and updates, visit the Isle of Man Food & Drink festival website.