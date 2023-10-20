Island Games Chairman praises Isle of Man’s ‘enthusiasm for sport’

The Chairman of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) Jörgen Pettersson has praised the Isle of Man’s ‘enthusiasm for sport’ during a tour of sports facilities.

Mr Pettersson is on the island to assess its suitability to deliver the 2029 Island Games, known as the Olympics for Islanders, after receiving an official Manx bid this summer.

If successful, it would be the third time the Isle of Man hosts the multi-sport event, which could attract more than 4,000 people and bring an economic boost of around £3.5m.

The Isle of Man is the birthplace of the Games having held the first ever event in 1985. It also hosted 2001 Games from which the National Sports Centre is a lasting legacy.

Mr Pettersson met with Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK and Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture before discussions with the organising committee.

He was also joined by fellow IIGA representatives Steve Camm, Andrew Inkster and Andy Varnom to discuss key areas such as venues, accommodation, policing and travel.

Mr Pettersson said:

‘We were delighted to receive the Manx bid and we have been very impressed with both the facilities on offer and enthusiasm of those involved. ‘The Games’ success will be a result of extensive island cooperation between sports, officials and the Government of the Isle of Man.

The Chief Minister said:

‘If we are successful it will provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Manx athletes and inspire thousands more. ‘Hosting the Games would be a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man to new audiences, which supports key objectives in both the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.’

The IIGA will present their report to all 23 member islands at their next annual general meeting in Orkney in summer 2024, where the host will be confirmed.