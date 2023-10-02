International Development Education and Awareness Raising Grant

Manx registered charity the ‘One World Centre’ has been awarded a £30,000 grant towards educating islanders on the importance of a fair and sustainable world for all.

The International Development Education and Awareness Raising (IDEAR) grant is part of the Isle of Man Government’s international development funding. It aims to improve understanding in the Isle of Man of global issues and engage the community in sustainable development.

The Government is committed to playing its part in helping less developed countries, continuing to build the Isle of Man’s reputation as a responsible nation actively advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals through funded projects.

Over the past year, the Island’s international development donations have made contributions to humanitarian endeavours worldwide, supporting regions like Ukraine and East Africa.

Applications for the grant opened in April 2023, with Isle of Man registered charities and organisations asked to design an education programme to raise awareness within the community on international development issues.

The One World Centre is delivering the education programme over the next 12 months which will include a Charity Challenge in schools and the Global Village at Tynwald Day 2024, both aimed at promoting awareness and responsible living for a better world.