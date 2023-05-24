Applications open for education and awareness raising grant

Applicants are asked to design a programme to raise awareness within our community of international development issues.

The International Development Education & Awareness Raising Grant makes £30,000 available for one local organisation to tackle the aims in an exciting and innovative way.

Interested organisations would be expected to outline how their education programme would reach all ages and sectors within our community, and the original and engaging ways in which they would raise awareness of how the Island can help tackle the issues faced by those in developing nations.

Any education programme should be designed to increase understanding among residents of global issues, international development and the work that takes place around the world and locally on the Island.

In the past year, the work of international development has assisted in the humanitarian efforts across the globe including Ukraine and East Africa, and worked towards the Sustainable Development Goals as established by the UN.

Guidance for the application process and application forms are available on the grant webpage. All applications should be sent to internationaldevelopment@gov.im.

Applications for the 2023-24 grant will close at midnight on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

More information about the Isle of Man Government’s work to tackle these global issues is available on the International Development webpage.