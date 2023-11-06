Rob Callister MHK appointed as Chair of Planning Committee

Rob Callister MHK has been appointed Chair of the Planning Committee by the Council of Ministers.

Mr Callister takes over from David Ashford MHK who will focus on his new role as Chair of the Housing and Communities Board and Member of the Cabinet Office.

The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘I am grateful to Mr Callister for taking on this important role. Building great communities and having an environment we can all be proud of are two pillars of Our Island Plan. The Planning Committee has a crucial – and sometimes difficult – role to play in this, determining applications that will shape our landscape and communities. I know Mr Callister will chair the Committee with fairness and objectivity.’

Mr Callister said: