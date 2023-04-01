Continued support for Homes for Ukraine Scheme

People intending to apply for host payments relating to the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme are urged to do so before the end of March.

Proposed changes to the Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine (Host Payments) Scheme will be considered by Tynwald at this month’s sitting and, if approved, with come into effect on 1 April 2023.

The Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme will remain open after April 1 and the Government will continue to support guests and hosts, in terms of safeguarding, DBS checks, advice and signposting. Any Island-based family members or sponsors wishing to host Ukrainian guests will still be able to do so.

In order to support the ongoing effort to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine, the Isle of Man Government has committed a further £100,000 to be donated to the Ukrainian Embassy’s WithUkraine appeal.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said:

‘I want to place on record our thanks, once again, to those who act as hosts to our guests from Ukraine and play such an important role on behalf of our community. ‘It is also crucial we help those working in Ukraine to support those in need locally, and a further £100,000 has been committed to provide humanitarian relief directly through the Ukrainian Embassy in London.’

Find out more by visiting gov.im/Ukraine or contacting the Ukraine Support Team on 642500 or UkraineSupport@gov.im