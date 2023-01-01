Covid-19 Coronavirus

‘Did Not Attend’ rates for February, March and April 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for February, March and April 2023 were as follows:

 PracticeFebruary 2023 (face to face only)March 2023 (including telephone appointments)April 2023 (including telephone appointments)
Kensington 104 138 105
Palatine 77 94 98
Snaefell 59 85 47
Hailwood 102 116 64
Finch Hill 98 111 89
Ramsey 128 136 110
Laxey/Onchan 73 87 84
Castletown 46 33 30
Southern 62 77 84
Ballasalla 46 58 51
Peel 72 131 105
Total 867 1066 867

 If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing GP practices’ monthly DNA data. 

PracticeMethod of cancellation
Finch Hill Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
Palatine Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 623931
Hailwood Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
Ballasalla Patient Access, email: ballasallamedicalcentre@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 823243
Peel Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 686968
Southern Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
Kensington Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
Castletown Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
Snaefell Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
Laxey / Onchan Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im, or telephone -  Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
Ramsey Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im

