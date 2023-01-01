‘Did Not Attend’ rates for February, March and April 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for February, March and April 2023 were as follows:

Practice February 2023 (face to face only) March 2023 (including telephone appointments) April 2023 (including telephone appointments) Kensington 104 138 105 Palatine 77 94 98 Snaefell 59 85 47 Hailwood 102 116 64 Finch Hill 98 111 89 Ramsey 128 136 110 Laxey/Onchan 73 87 84 Castletown 46 33 30 Southern 62 77 84 Ballasalla 46 58 51 Peel 72 131 105 Total 867 1066 867

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care is regularly publishing GP practices’ monthly DNA data.