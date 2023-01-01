‘Did Not Attend' rates for December 2022 and January 2023

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for December and January were as follows:

Practice December 2022 January 2023 Kensington 85 112 Palatine 94 97 Snaefell 66 65 Hailwood 109 119 Promenade N/A N/A Finch Hill 119 131 Ramsey 397 272 Laxey/Onchan 82 89 Castletown 45 52 Southern 75 80 Ballasalla 34 42 Peel 112 92 Total 1218 1151

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care is publishing GP practices’ DNA data each month.