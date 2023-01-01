Covid-19 Coronavirus

‘Did Not Attend' rates for December 2022 and January 2023

Yesterday

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for December and January were as follows:

 

PracticeDecember 2022January 2023
Kensington 85 112
Palatine 94 97
Snaefell 66 65
Hailwood 109 119
Promenade  N/A N/A
Finch Hill 119 131
Ramsey 397 272
Laxey/Onchan 82 89
Castletown 45 52
Southern 75 80
Ballasalla 34 42
Peel 112 92
Total 1218 1151

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care is publishing GP practices’ DNA data each month. 

PracticeMethod of cancellation
Finch Hill Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
Palatine Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 623931
Hailwood Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
Ballasalla Patient Access, email: ballasallamedicalcentre@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 823243
Peel Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 686968
Southern Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
Kensington Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
Castletown Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
Snaefell Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
Laxey / Onchan Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im, or telephone -  Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
Ramsey Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im

Issued By

Back to top