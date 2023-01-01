Inflation report: March 2023

The latest inflation report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team in the Cabinet Office, shows inflation stood at 9.1% for March 2023.

The category 'Food and non-alcoholic beverages' was the biggest contributor to the rate of inflation, with an increase of 17.9%. Within this category, eggs experienced the highest rise at 57.8% compared with twelve months ago, although nearly all sub-categories of food and non-alcoholic beverages have undergone rises higher than the overall rate of inflation.

A summary and the full report are available on the Statistics Isle of Man Inflation webpage.

Inflation figures are among the range of information available to view on the Isle of Man Government’s Economic Dashboard.