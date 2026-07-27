Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register
Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.
- 004277V BTX Technology Limited
- 015342V MILTON PORTFOLIO PROPERTY 3 LIMITED
- 015343V Milton Portfolio Holdings 3 Limited
- 015344V Milton Portfolio Group Holdings 3 Limited
- 020455V Resetting Contemporary Art Limited
- 021900V Deway Limited
This 27 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.