Notice of Intention to Remove a Company - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a Company from The Register

Pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the below mentioned Companies will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register.

004277V BTX Technology Limited

015342V MILTON PORTFOLIO PROPERTY 3 LIMITED

015343V Milton Portfolio Holdings 3 Limited

015344V Milton Portfolio Group Holdings 3 Limited

020455V Resetting Contemporary Art Limited

021900V Deway Limited

This 27 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.