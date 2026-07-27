Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

008890C Danton Holdings Limited

129140C SMARTPAY LIMITED

129924C WATERFIELDS PROPERTIES LIMITED

136442C Albany Roath Ltd

136734C IG IOM TECH SOLUTION PTE LIMITED

136997C Red Tiers Limited

137198C Bridgefort Maritime Strategy 1 Limited

138315C GreenBridge Partners (IOM) Limited

138316C Danish Developments (IOM) Ltd

This 27 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.