Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 008890C Danton Holdings Limited
- 129140C SMARTPAY LIMITED
- 129924C WATERFIELDS PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 136442C Albany Roath Ltd
- 136734C IG IOM TECH SOLUTION PTE LIMITED
- 136997C Red Tiers Limited
- 137198C Bridgefort Maritime Strategy 1 Limited
- 138315C GreenBridge Partners (IOM) Limited
- 138316C Danish Developments (IOM) Ltd
This 27 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.