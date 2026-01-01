Isle of Man takes key step towards single patient record

Establishing a digital patient record system that provides a single source of information across all Manx Care services — including hospitals, GPs, community services, mental health and social care — moved a step closer this week.

A procurement process has been launched by the Department of Health and Social Care, in collaboration with Manx Care, inviting suppliers to demonstrate how they can help deliver integrated, person-centred care.

The successful solution will be known as the Manx Care Record. It is regarded as a central component of the Island’s long-term health strategy through improving patient safety, enhancing clinical productivity and creating new opportunities for patients and service users to access their own healthcare information.

Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK said:

‘The Manx Care Record promises to have a transformative effect on our health and care infrastructure, providing a platform for safer and more joined-up services. This project aims to deliver a digital toolkit that is fit for the future, supporting innovation and enabling our healthcare system to meet the needs of our population for years to come.’

Manx Care Chief Clinical Information Officer Dr Gregor Peden said:

‘This is far more than a technology programme — it is a strategic clinical investment that will support safer, more efficient care. By enabling a shared view of patient information across services, we can equip clinicians and care professionals with the insights to make better-informed decisions, reduce duplication and deliver more seamless, person-centred care.’

A full business case is expected be brought forward in early 2027. Approval pending, the Manx Care Record will be implemented through a phased roll-out starting in early 2028.