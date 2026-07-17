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Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

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The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

  • 011491V ALDERSHOT LIMITED
  • 002798V AP3 LIMITED
  • 002802V AP7 LIMITED
  • 002803V AP8 LIMITED
  • 002804V AP9 LIMITED
  • 002805V AP10 LIMITED
  • 002806V AP11 LIMITED
  • 002808V AP13 LIMITED
  • 002813V AP18 LIMITED
  • 002817V AP22 LIMITED
  • 002818V AP23 LIMITED
  • 002822V AP27 LIMITED
  • 002823V AP28 LIMITED
  • 002825V AP30 LIMITED
  • 002812V AP17 LIMITED
  • 021784V Coralbay Limited
  • 022651V Freshtoday Catering Wexford Central Unlimited
  • 022647V Cassandra Holdings Unlimited
  • 022649V School Lunches Central Unlimited
  • 022648V Obsidian Holdings Limited
  • 022650V The Lunch Bag Central Unlimited
  • 002809V AP14 LIMITED
  • 002814V AP19 LIMITED
  • 002828V AP33 LIMITED
  • 022695V Fintex Corporation
  • 021874V Lira Holdings Limited
  • 021875V Lira Property Limited
  • 022022V Sino-Alliance Limited
  • 022213V Trio Ventures Limited
  • 005222V GAIUS LIMITED
  • 021025V Nevermainer Limited

This 17 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

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