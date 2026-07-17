Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.
- 011491V ALDERSHOT LIMITED
- 002798V AP3 LIMITED
- 002802V AP7 LIMITED
- 002803V AP8 LIMITED
- 002804V AP9 LIMITED
- 002805V AP10 LIMITED
- 002806V AP11 LIMITED
- 002808V AP13 LIMITED
- 002813V AP18 LIMITED
- 002817V AP22 LIMITED
- 002818V AP23 LIMITED
- 002822V AP27 LIMITED
- 002823V AP28 LIMITED
- 002825V AP30 LIMITED
- 002812V AP17 LIMITED
- 021784V Coralbay Limited
- 022651V Freshtoday Catering Wexford Central Unlimited
- 022647V Cassandra Holdings Unlimited
- 022649V School Lunches Central Unlimited
- 022648V Obsidian Holdings Limited
- 022650V The Lunch Bag Central Unlimited
- 002809V AP14 LIMITED
- 002814V AP19 LIMITED
- 002828V AP33 LIMITED
- 022695V Fintex Corporation
- 021874V Lira Holdings Limited
- 021875V Lira Property Limited
- 022022V Sino-Alliance Limited
- 022213V Trio Ventures Limited
- 005222V GAIUS LIMITED
- 021025V Nevermainer Limited
This 17 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.