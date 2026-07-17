Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

011491V ALDERSHOT LIMITED

002798V AP3 LIMITED

002802V AP7 LIMITED

002803V AP8 LIMITED

002804V AP9 LIMITED

002805V AP10 LIMITED

002806V AP11 LIMITED

002808V AP13 LIMITED

002813V AP18 LIMITED

002817V AP22 LIMITED

002818V AP23 LIMITED

002822V AP27 LIMITED

002823V AP28 LIMITED

002825V AP30 LIMITED

002812V AP17 LIMITED

021784V Coralbay Limited

022651V Freshtoday Catering Wexford Central Unlimited

022647V Cassandra Holdings Unlimited

022649V School Lunches Central Unlimited

022648V Obsidian Holdings Limited

022650V The Lunch Bag Central Unlimited

002809V AP14 LIMITED

002814V AP19 LIMITED

002828V AP33 LIMITED

022695V Fintex Corporation

021874V Lira Holdings Limited

021875V Lira Property Limited

022022V Sino-Alliance Limited

022213V Trio Ventures Limited

005222V GAIUS LIMITED

021025V Nevermainer Limited

This 17 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.