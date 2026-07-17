Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 091840C EVERVILLE LIMITED
- 100358C Mike Hewison Auto Engineers Limited
- 132848C AK CAPITAL HOLDING LIMITED
- 133995C The Edit Limited
- 136402C Irish Solar Enterprises Limited
- 136426C NS Tech Consulting Limited
- 137159C Greenjack Processing Limited
- 137419C Greenjack Receivables Limited
- 137850C Asgard Holdings Limited
- 137883C Enzoerin Limited
This 17 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.