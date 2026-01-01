Prospective election candidates must be registered to vote

If you are planning to stand for election, make sure you are registered to vote.

The deadline for nominees to register as electors or to update their personal details is Monday 27 July 2026.

It is quick and easy to register and to update personal details on the online register.

Electoral nomination papers, evidence of identification and declaration of relevant interests should be submitted to the Deputy Returning Officer for the relevant constituency between 19 August and 1pm on Nomination Day, 26 August.

On the Isle of Man Government elections website read and download comprehensive information and guidance for candidates, including information about eligibility, nomination papers, election agents, relevant interests, spending and campaigning.

Nominees can also find out about the responsibilities of political parties and why they need to register. Candidates or prospective candidates should be aware it is an offence to accept the support or endorsement of a political party that is not registered.