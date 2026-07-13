Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

014935V ELDERFLOWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

019028V Alpha Vector Limited

020616V RISHUCHI LIMITED

020861V ASK Resources International Limited

022169V EIAC-E3384 Limited

This 13 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.