Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 014935V ELDERFLOWER HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019028V Alpha Vector Limited
- 020616V RISHUCHI LIMITED
- 020861V ASK Resources International Limited
- 022169V EIAC-E3384 Limited
This 13 July 2026 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.