Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

054107C Campos Enterprises Limited

075335C Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh Limited

110782C CALEDONIA HOTEL LIMITED

117583C XD MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED

127218C UN-NYE LIMITED

131280C CREATIVE CATERING LIMITED

131820C Zin Limited

133013C SC (A&I) Limited

136358C Salt & Smoke Limited

137345C Trinal D Limited

This 13 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.