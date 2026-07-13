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Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

Monday, 13 July 2026

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(10) Of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

  • 054107C Campos Enterprises Limited
  • 075335C Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh Limited
  • 110782C CALEDONIA HOTEL LIMITED
  • 117583C XD MANAGEMENT (IOM) LIMITED
  • 127218C UN-NYE LIMITED
  • 131280C CREATIVE CATERING LIMITED
  • 131820C Zin Limited
  • 133013C SC (A&I) Limited
  • 136358C Salt & Smoke Limited
  • 137345C Trinal D Limited

This 13 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

Issued By

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