Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

011468V PADDY POWER ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

014160V OG MEDIA SOLUTIONS LIMITED

014917V PEACH LIMITED

014922V PEACH HOLDINGS UNLIMITED

018999V Europlan IOM Holdings Limited

021969V CLASH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

This 10 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.