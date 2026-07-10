Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 011468V PADDY POWER ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 014160V OG MEDIA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 014917V PEACH LIMITED
- 014922V PEACH HOLDINGS UNLIMITED
- 018999V Europlan IOM Holdings Limited
- 021969V CLASH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
This 10 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.