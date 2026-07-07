Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

054758C Sandhoe Limited

123695C K.B.S. INVESTMENTS LIMITED

127917C AZURE LIMITED

132001C JAMES VICKERS BUILDING CONSULTANCY LIMITED

133802C PLYMOUTH ROCK LIMITED

136405C ABC 2023 Limited

137250C Number Hub Limited

This 7 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.