Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 054758C Sandhoe Limited
- 123695C K.B.S. INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 127917C AZURE LIMITED
- 132001C JAMES VICKERS BUILDING CONSULTANCY LIMITED
- 133802C PLYMOUTH ROCK LIMITED
- 136405C ABC 2023 Limited
- 137250C Number Hub Limited
This 7 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.