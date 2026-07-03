Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004

List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.

085828C Salina Limited

090688C Rosecroft Limited

100909C Eleko Limited

101304C INNISH CONSULTING LIMITED

126002C EVOMOTO LIMITED

126586C SAMSARA OWNERS LTD

129191C MASTERPIECE GROUP LIMITED

129540C TIINXT LIMITED

132262C Home 2 Home Limited

133716C PRIMERA (IOM) LIMITED

135491C NOVO.IM LIMITED

137119C 137119C Limited

138156C Ballamanna Limited

This 3 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.