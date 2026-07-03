Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 To 2004
List Of Companies That Have Applied For A Declaration Of Dissolution
Pursuant To Section 273a(3)(A) Of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 085828C Salina Limited
- 090688C Rosecroft Limited
- 100909C Eleko Limited
- 101304C INNISH CONSULTING LIMITED
- 126002C EVOMOTO LIMITED
- 126586C SAMSARA OWNERS LTD
- 129191C MASTERPIECE GROUP LIMITED
- 129540C TIINXT LIMITED
- 132262C Home 2 Home Limited
- 133716C PRIMERA (IOM) LIMITED
- 135491C NOVO.IM LIMITED
- 137119C 137119C Limited
- 138156C Ballamanna Limited
This 3 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.