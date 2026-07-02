Register to have your say at offshore wind farm meetings and hearings in July

Details of final meetings and hearings for the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm application have been announced by the independent Examining Body.

Between 13 and 17 July a Public Meeting and three Specific Issue Hearings will be held at the Villa Marina and the Comis Golf Club.

Anyone can register to speak at a Public Meeting or Specific Issue Hearing providing they have given at least five working days’ notice





Registration allocates a timeslot to speak at the Public Meeting and on points outlined at the Specific Issue Hearings

Register online Marine Infrastructure Planning website, email MIMA.Applications@gov.im or write to the Case Manager, Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm application, Cabinet Office, Third Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas IM1 3PN.

Following feedback from the public the final Public Meeting will be held in Douglas, closer to the location of the proposed development. The meeting will be held on Monday 13 July, 4pm, at the Villa Marina, Promenade Suite





Three Specific Issue Hearings will be held at the Comis Golf Club at 10am:



Wednesday 15 July – Seascape, Landscape and Visual Impact and Groudle Glen



Thursday 16 July – Environmental Matters



Friday 17 July – draft Marine Infrastructure Consent and Strategic Matters



An accompanied site inspection will take place on Tuesday 14 July, attendance is by invitation only. Information is available in a short, explanatory video and at Annex B of the Examining Body's recent letter of invitation.

How to stay informed

Follow meetings or hearings live on YouTube if you cannot attend in person or would rather watch online. Recordings will be added to the project webpage.

Catch up with earlier hearings and meetings by watching the recordings or reading the transcripts published online at mima.gov.im

Visit the Marine Infrastructure Planning website which is updated as the application progresses through the process of the statutory Marine Infrastructure Management Act 2016 (MIMA). All announcements, publications and examination documents are available to the public.

Contact the Cabinet Office at MIMA.Applications@gov.im with questions about the Examination period.