Mullarkey and Bostock help Isle of Man equal best-ever Commonwealth Games medal haul

Team Isle of Man has returned home from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow following an historic and highly successful Games.

Twenty-seven athletes represented the Island at the ten-day event, securing one gold and one bronze medal, alongside a host of Manx records and personal bests.

David Mullarkey made history by winning the Isle of Man's first ever athletics medal, taking bronze in the men's 10,000 metres. Matthew Bostock added to the celebrations by claiming gold in the men's 40km points race on the track, the Island's first gold medal in 20 years.

The gold and bronze double equals the Island's best-ever haul at a single Commonwealth Games, a record set at Melbourne 2006, where Sir Mark Cavendish won gold in the Cycling Scratch Race and Trevor Boyles and David Walton won bronze in Shooting.

The medals helped the Island finish 20th out of 74 competing nations and territories.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

'On behalf of the people of the Isle of Man, I would like to offer my congratulations to all the athletes, the wider team and the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man. 'The performances throughout the Games have been a source of immense pride for the Island and have showcased the talent, dedication and determination that exist within Manx sport. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to David Mullarkey and Matthew Bostock on their outstanding achievements. These medals represent the pinnacle of sporting success for Team Isle of Man.'

The Commonwealth Games represents the highest level at which an athlete can represent the Isle of Man.

The Chief Minister has today written to the Chair of the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association, as well as to David Mullarkey and Matthew Bostock, to congratulate them and the team on their extraordinary success.