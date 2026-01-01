Island Infrastructure Scheme reopens to support further brownfield development

A third round of the Island Infrastructure Scheme has opened to stimulate and accelerate development on privately-owned brownfield sites.

The Scheme, operated by the Department for Enterprise, provides financial support towards unlocking new residential, retail, leisure, commercial and mixed-use developments on long dormant brownfield sites.

Support is focused on developments that, due to the complexity and cost of preparing and redeveloping brownfield sites, are not financially viable by industry standards without assistance, but have the potential to unlock substantial private-sector investment and deliver long-term social and economic benefits for the Island and its community.

Applications for the Scheme will reopen for an initial six-month period from August 2026 to the end of January 2027.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: