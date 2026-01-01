Island Infrastructure Scheme reopens to support further brownfield development

A third round of the Island Infrastructure Scheme has opened to stimulate and accelerate development on privately-owned brownfield sites.
The Scheme, operated by the Department for Enterprise, provides financial support towards unlocking new residential, retail, leisure, commercial and mixed-use developments on long dormant brownfield sites.
Support is focused on developments that, due to the complexity and cost of preparing and redeveloping brownfield sites, are not financially viable by industry standards without assistance, but have the potential to unlock substantial private-sector investment and deliver long-term social and economic benefits for the Island and its community.
Applications for the Scheme will reopen for an initial six-month period from August 2026 to the end of January 2027.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:
‘The Island Infrastructure Scheme has already proven to be a critical tool in unlocking the potential of complex brownfield sites with activity now underway on a number of sites delivering a mix of commercial and residential units.
‘The sites supported so far represent multi-million pound commitments by private developers into sites that would have otherwise remained dormant. As projects progress through planning and into groundworks, we can see first hand how targeted support is unlocking private investment, stimulating activity across the construction sector and contributing to the regeneration of our towns.
‘Maintaining this momentum through a further round of the Scheme will enable progress to continue while longer-term policy options are developed and refined for consideration by the next administration.’