COVID-19 Spring booster walk-in dates announced

Manx Care’s COVID-19 vaccination team are holding walk-in sessions for eligible people to receive their spring booster.
The dates and venues for these walk-in sessions are as follows:
May walk-in sessions
- Thursday 23 May - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Friday 24 May - St Patrick's Court care home, Rheast Bridson, Peel from 10:30am to 2:30pm
June walk-in sessions
- Tuesday 12 June - St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Wednesday 13 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Thursday 14 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Friday 15 June - Morton Hall, Victoria Road, Castletown from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Tuesday 18 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Wednesday 19 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Thursday 20 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Friday 21 June - St Patrick's Court care home, Rheast Bridson, Peel from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Tuesday 25 June - St Paul's Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey from 10:30am to 2:30pm
- Wednesday 26 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 4pm
- Thursday 27 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 4pm
- Friday 28 June - Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas from 10:30am to 4pm
The following groups will be offered a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in spring 2024:
- Adults aged 75 years and over. This includes those who turn 75 years old by 30 June 2024
- Residents in a care home for older adults
- Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)
If you would prefer to receive an appointment, please email them: Vaccinations@gov.im or call the Vaccination Team on 111 / +44 1624 822111.
If you have recently been diagnosed as immunosuppressed, or believe that you are eligible for the spring programme, please email them: Vaccinations@gov.im or call the Vaccination Team on 111 / +44 1624 822111.
You can manage your booking, or opt in/out of the programme via Online Services.