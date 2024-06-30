COVID-19 Spring booster walk-in dates announced

Manx Care’s COVID-19 vaccination team are holding walk-in sessions for eligible people to receive their spring booster.

The dates and venues for these walk-in sessions are as follows:

May walk-in sessions

June walk-in sessions

The following groups will be offered a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in spring 2024:

Adults aged 75 years and over. This includes those who turn 75 years old by 30 June 2024





Residents in a care home for older adults





Individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book)

If you would prefer to receive an appointment, please email them: Vaccinations@gov.im or call the Vaccination Team on 111 / +44 1624 822111.

If you have recently been diagnosed as immunosuppressed, or believe that you are eligible for the spring programme, please email them: Vaccinations@gov.im or call the Vaccination Team on 111 / +44 1624 822111.

You can manage your booking, or opt in/out of the programme via Online Services.

For more information please visit the COVID-19 website.

