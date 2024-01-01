New vaping law given Royal Assent

Legislation to introduce stricter regulations on the sale and promotion of vaping products, has today gained Royal Assent.

The Vaping Products Act 2024 will come into operation from Monday 27 May when the sale and supply of vaping products to under 18s will be prohibited.

The Act’s new advertising restrictions and display regulations will be introduced from Sunday 1 September. This will mean that for retailers accessible to those under 18, vaping products will no longer be permitted to be on open display.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK who promoted the Bill said:

‘It is really positive to be able to put this Act into operation following Royal Assent. The new Act will finally align us with the UK's age controls on the sale of vaping products, and it will surpass UK legislation by introducing new point of sale restrictions, meaning that the display and marketing of vapes will be restricted in retailers accessible to children and young people. This is an important move for the current and future health of young people.”

In preparing the Bill, Public Health engaged with parents, retailers and school leaders and work will continue with them to develop resources to support those who need it.

Visit www.gov.im/vaping for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.